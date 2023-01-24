Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police continue to investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian in London, Ont., on Monday evening.

The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Road near Watmar Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an updated from police Tuesday morning, officials said that the London man succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to police, the involved driver remained at the scene.

Hamilton Road was previously closed in both directions between Meadowlily Road North and Watmar Avenue but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.