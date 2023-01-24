Menu

Crime

OPP seek suspect vehicle in Chatham-Kent ‘sudden death’ investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 8:10 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image.
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image.

Elgin County OPP are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a sudden death in Chatham-Kent last September.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have seen or driven a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an SUV, northbound along Highway 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line on Sept. 19, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

via Elgin County OPP

According to police, Matthew Hewer, 41, of Chatham, was struck and killed in that area.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

