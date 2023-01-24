OPP seek suspect vehicle in Chatham-Kent ‘sudden death’ investigation

See more sharing options

Elgin County OPP are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a sudden death in Chatham-Kent last September.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have seen or driven a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an SUV, northbound along Highway 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line on Sept. 19, between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

via Elgin County OPP

According to police, Matthew Hewer, 41, of Chatham, was struck and killed in that area.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.