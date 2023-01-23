2 Calgary men charged in international drug exportation investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The seizure of a package containing 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in Australia last spring triggered what RCMP described Monday as a “comprehensive investigation” that led to charges being laid against two Calgary men.

In a news release, police said Viet Cuong Le, 39, and Xuan Toan Dong, 34, were charged with multiple offences last month, including smuggling and possession for the purpose of exporting.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Tuesday.

“With the support of various law enforcement agencies, we disrupted an international drug-smuggling operation that would have caused significant harm to our communities and those abroad,” said Insp. Germain Leger with the Alberta RCMP’s integrated border enforcement team (IBET).

According to the RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency notified IBET in May that the package of crystal meth was seized by border officials in Australia after they found it concealed inside a shop vaccuum.

They allege the package originally came from Calgary.

An investigation led to two search warrants being executed in the Calgary region, which RCMP said led to officers seizing 1.08 kg of hashish and 1.1 kg of cannabis.

“CBSA officers are committed to detecting and intercepting illegal narcotics and other dangerous goods from leaving and entering Canada,” said Brad Wozny, the CBSA’s regional director general for the Prairie region.

“This seizure is a great example of how our officers are able to work closely with both local and international law enforcement partners to keep illegal drugs out of our communities.”