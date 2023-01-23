Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officer cleared in attempt to stop erratic driver before fatal collision in central Hamilton: SIU

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 5:28 pm
Photograph of a crash scene on John Street South in Hamilton, Sept. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Photograph of a crash scene on John Street South in Hamilton, Sept. 25, 2022. SIU

A Hamilton police officer has been cleared by Ontario’s police watchdog for an “interaction” with a suspect in a late September 2022 fatal collision in a Corktown neighbourhood.

In a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report released Monday, director Joseph Martino said there were “no reasonable grounds” to believe the officer contributed to the crash in an attempt to stop an erratic driver on John Street South around 11 p.m. on Sept. 25.

According to Martino, the incident involved a pair of officers in a Hamilton Police Service van manoeuvring at an angle in an attempt to stop a Ford Escape they previously discovered drifting in and out of lanes on John.

Read more: Hamilton police identify accused in fatal collision

Read next: Scientists share source of signal captured from almost 9 billion light-years away

The suspect accelerated past the officers and through an intersection with a red light travelling north in the southbound lanes of John at upwards of 100 km/h approaching the Young Street intersection.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 38-year-old Hamilton man and a 57-year-old Toronto man died in a collision when the Escape hit a Hyundai Sonata on John just north of Young.

The driver of the sedan was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Escape then fled the scene.

The suspect was arrested the following day and charged with impaired operation causing death.

Martino ruled that the subject officer “comported himself with due care” and did not cause the collision.

The file has now been closed.

Click to play video: 'Sweden won’t get approval for NATO bid after Quran burning incident in front of embassy, Erdogan says'
Sweden won’t get approval for NATO bid after Quran burning incident in front of embassy, Erdogan says
Hamilton newsFatal CollisionSIUSpecial Investigations UnitYoung StreetJohn StreetFord Escapehamilton fatal collisionimpaired operation causing deathHamilton police officer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers