SIU investigates collision in Hamilton that left 2 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the deaths of two men who died in a collision after an interaction with Hamilton Police on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Sunday at around 11 p.m., there was an “interaction” involving a Hamilton police officer and a man who was “driving erratically” on John Street near Forest Avenue.

The agency said the man in the vehicle fled northbound on John Street where he allegedly struck another driver who was headed westbound on Young Street.

According to the SIU, the two male passengers in the vehicle that was struck died as a result of the collision.

The agency said one man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver was taken to hospital and is being treated for serious injuries,” a news release read.

The SIU said the driver of the vehicle that fled was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The agency is now appealing for information.

Anyone with dashcam or other footage of the incident can contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.