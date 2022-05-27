Menu

Crime

SIU lays assault charge against Toronto police officer in connection with February arrest

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 2:00 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The SIU logo. Global News

The province’s police watchdog — the Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU)– says a Toronto police officer has been charged with assault in connection with an arrest made in February.

In a press release on Friday, the SIU said Director Joseph Martino has “reasonable grounds” to believe that a Toronto police service officer committed a criminal offence in relation to the arrest of a 48-year-old man.

According to the SIU, on Feb 11, two Toronto police officers were patrolling in the Lakeshore Boulevard and Lower Sherbourne Street area when they found a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

“An interaction ensued between the officers and the man, and he was arrested,” the release reads.

The SIU said after an investigation, Const. Loue Cerqua has been charged with assault.

Accoring to the SIU, Cerqua is required to appear in court on June 27.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

