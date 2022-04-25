Ontario’s police watchdog lays assault charge against Peel Region officer

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), known as Ontario’s police watchdog, has laid an assault charge against a Peel Regional Police officer following an incident last August.
The SIU said on Aug. 26, 2021, officers stopped a driver who was being sought by police in Mississauga.
A 22-year-old man had fled the vehicle and was arrested following a foot chase, the SIU said.
The director of the SIU said he has “reasonable grounds” to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence during the arrest.
Due to the SIU’s investigation, Sgt. John Rocha is facing one count of assault.
The officer is scheduled to appear at a Brampton courthouse on May 27.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
Comments