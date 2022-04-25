Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog lays assault charge against Peel Region officer

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 1:19 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The SIU logo. Global News

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), known as Ontario’s police watchdog, has laid an assault charge against a Peel Regional Police officer following an incident last August.

The SIU said on Aug. 26, 2021, officers stopped a driver who was being sought by police in Mississauga.

A 22-year-old man had fled the vehicle and was arrested following a foot chase, the SIU said.

The director of the SIU said he has “reasonable grounds” to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence during the arrest.

Due to the SIU’s investigation, Sgt. John Rocha is facing one count of assault.

The officer is scheduled to appear at a Brampton courthouse on May 27.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

