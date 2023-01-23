Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fort Henry in Kingston, Ont. among sites targeted for federal investment funds

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 2:41 pm
Kingston's Fort Henry is set to receive some of the $12M in federal funding slated for several historic sites. View image in full screen
Kingston's Fort Henry is set to receive some of the $12M in federal funding slated for several historic sites. Mike Postovit/Global News

Fort Henry National Historic Site in Kingston, Ont., is among four slated to receive a combined $12,000,000 over the next three years for projects related to critical infrastructure improvements.

In Kingston, the funds will help restore deteriorating stone walls, update sanitary systems and replace the main entry bridge at Fort Henry.

Read more: Kingston, Ont., residents gather for women’s march

Read next: Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’ set

Other sites that will receive funding are Laurier House National Historic Site, Fort Wellington and Sir John Johnson House.

Trending Now

“Parks Canada will conserve the heritage value of these important cultural resources, ensuring high quality, meaningful visitor experiences and contributing to the country’s world-class tourism offer,” a government of Canada news release stated.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont., welcomes new “Optik” art installation'
Kingston, Ont., welcomes new “Optik” art installation
CanadaTourismFundingFederal FundingrestorationNational Historic SiteFort Henry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers