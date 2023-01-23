Fort Henry in Kingston, Ont. among sites targeted for federal investment funds

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Henry National Historic Site in Kingston, Ont., is among four slated to receive a combined $12,000,000 over the next three years for projects related to critical infrastructure improvements.

In Kingston, the funds will help restore deteriorating stone walls, update sanitary systems and replace the main entry bridge at Fort Henry.

Other sites that will receive funding are Laurier House National Historic Site, Fort Wellington and Sir John Johnson House.

“Parks Canada will conserve the heritage value of these important cultural resources, ensuring high quality, meaningful visitor experiences and contributing to the country’s world-class tourism offer,” a government of Canada news release stated.