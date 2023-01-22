Kingston, Ont., residents gather for women’s march

Send this page to someone via email

Supporters of women’s rights in Kingston, Ont., braved a brisk winter day to get out and show their support on Sunday.

Dozens of Kingstonians showed to make some noise for women’s rights, including some local dignitaries.

March organizer Maya Cowan says they started the event to support a variety of different women’s rights issues.

“Things like violence against women, things like reproductive justice and we don’t want to be just, kind of, sitting around congratulating ourselves,” she said.

In a largely online world, many of these issues and people who provide a voice for them, have found homes on the internet.

However, recently inaugurated city councillor Wendy Stephen says it’s also important to get boots on the ground.

“It gives us that energy that you don’t get online, I think it lifts up that positivity. Online can often be a negative space,” she said.

Shortly after the clock struck noon, the marchers with signs began walking around city hall, chanting as they went.

After the march, there were organized speeches in confederation park.

Women who have faced a variety of issues including reproductive rights, race-based discrimination and gender identity-based discrimination, stood and shared their stories.

“I can’t be a regular citizen and say these things matter to me and then disappear. So, I think that showing up to events like this is critical,” added Stephen.

Cowan said, as the world slowly moves away from COVID-19 restrictions and events like this become more possible, it’s important for people to get out and even possibly get inspired.

“That would be amazing, if people were coming away feeling like that,” she said.