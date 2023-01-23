1 dead following Hwy. 60 head-on collision in Algonquin Provincial Park: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person died and two people were injured following a head-on collision in Algonquin Provincial Park on Friday afternoon.

According to Killaloe OPP, around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving an SUV and pickup truck on Hwy. 60 near Lake of Two Rivers in the south end of the park, about 125 kilometres north of Haliburton.

Police say the eastbound SUV struck the westbound pickup. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Lakanen, 69, of Ottawa.

OPP say the 44-year-old driver of the pickup and a 15-year-old passenger, both from Madawaska Valley Township, were taken to hospital by Nipissing and Muskoka Paramedic Services with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for over 12 hours as OPP investigated the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers.