Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead following Hwy. 60 head-on collision in Algonquin Provincial Park: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 10:06 am
OPP say an Ottawa resident died following a head-on collision in Algonquin Provincial Park on Jan. 20. 2023. View image in full screen
OPP say an Ottawa resident died following a head-on collision in Algonquin Provincial Park on Jan. 20. 2023. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

One person died and two people were injured following a head-on collision in Algonquin Provincial Park on Friday afternoon.

According to Killaloe OPP, around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving an SUV and pickup truck on Hwy. 60 near Lake of Two Rivers in the south end of the park, about 125 kilometres north of Haliburton.

Read more: Tractor trailer crash on Highway 11 impacts traffic

Read next: Russia warns West of ‘global catastrophe’ for arming Ukraine

Police say the eastbound SUV struck the westbound pickup. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

The victim has been identified as Patrick Lakanen, 69, of Ottawa.

OPP say the 44-year-old driver of the pickup and a 15-year-old passenger, both from Madawaska Valley Township, were taken to hospital by Nipissing and Muskoka Paramedic Services with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway was closed for over 12 hours as OPP investigated the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers.

Fatal CrashFatal CollisionHead On CollisionHighway 60Algonquin Provincial ParkKillaloe OPPHWY 60Lake of Two Rivers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers