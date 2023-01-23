Tractor trailer crash on Highway 11 impacts traffic

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are investigating a tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 on Monday morning.
Police say the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m., just north of Line 14.
All southbound lanes were still closed as of 8:50 a.m. while OPP investigate, and Northbound lanes were reduced to a single lane.
Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a southbound tractor-trailer struck the guard rail.
Police have not released any details regarding injuries at this time.
More updates will be provided as they become available.
