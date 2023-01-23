Tractor trailer crash on Highway 11 impacts traffic

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are investigating a tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 on Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m., just north of Line 14.

All southbound lanes were still closed as of 8:50 a.m. while OPP investigate, and Northbound lanes were reduced to a single lane.

COLLISION: #Hwy11 #Orillia: Hwy 11 is closed at Line 15 southbound and Line 14 northbound – Lane 1 northbound is closed (Lane 2 is open) following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^cw pic.twitter.com/8iLnMA6KmZ — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 23, 2023

Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a southbound tractor-trailer struck the guard rail.

Police have not released any details regarding injuries at this time.

More updates will be provided as they become available.