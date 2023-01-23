Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Tractor trailer crash on Highway 11 impacts traffic

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 9:08 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are investigating a tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 on Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m., just north of Line 14.

All southbound lanes were still closed as of 8:50 a.m. while OPP investigate, and Northbound lanes were reduced to a single lane.

Read more: Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in northern Ontario

Read next: Russia warns West of ‘global catastrophe’ for arming Ukraine

Story continues below advertisement

Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a southbound tractor-trailer struck the guard rail.

Trending Now

Police have not released any details regarding injuries at this time.

More updates will be provided as they become available.

CrashCar crashBarrieOrilliaHighway 11Orillia OPPtractor trailertractor-trailer crashHWY 11highway 11 crashOrillia crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers