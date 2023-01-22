New Westminster police appealing for witnesses after transit station stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster Police are looking for witnesses after one person was stabbed and robbed in an apparent unprovoked attack near the New Westminster Station Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 1:15 p.m. after someone discovered a man with numerous stab wounds near the Shops at New West.

They found the man on board a bus suffering from multiple stab wounds and applied a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.

They later learned the man had been stabbed and robbed near the parkade, and had escaped from the suspect and hid in a bus.

“There are no apparent connections between the victim and the assailant,” said Sgt. Justine Thom.

“Considering the time of day that this occurred, we believe there may be additional witnesses to this assault that have yet to speak to police, and we are encouraging those people to come forward.”

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man between 20 to 39 years old, standing ‘no more’ than five-feet-seven-inches in height with a medium build and short hair. He also was wearing a white jacket with black accents, a black backpack and may be carrying a large, dark coloured suitcase.

Despite a search, investigators have not been able to find anyone matching the description, but say the suspect may have spent some time in and around the Shops at New West before the assault.