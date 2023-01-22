Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New Westminster police appealing for witnesses after transit station stabbing

By Catherine Garrett & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 7:12 pm
One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing at the New Westminster SkyTrain station on Jan. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing at the New Westminster SkyTrain station on Jan. 21, 2023. Global News

New Westminster Police are looking for witnesses after one person was stabbed and robbed in an apparent unprovoked attack near the New Westminster Station Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 1:15 p.m. after someone discovered a man with numerous stab wounds near the Shops at New West.

They found the man on board a bus suffering from multiple stab wounds and applied a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.

They later learned the man had been stabbed and robbed near the parkade, and had escaped from the suspect and hid in a bus.

Read more: New Westminster police release video of car connected with December assault investigation

Read next: Scientists share source of signal captured from almost 9 billion light-years away

“There are no apparent connections between the victim and the assailant,” said Sgt. Justine Thom.

Story continues below advertisement

“Considering the time of day that this occurred, we believe there may be additional witnesses to this assault that have yet to speak to police, and we are encouraging those people to come forward.”

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man between 20 to 39 years old, standing ‘no more’ than five-feet-seven-inches in height with a medium build and short hair. He also was wearing a white jacket with black accents, a black backpack and may be carrying a large, dark coloured suitcase.

Read more: One sent to hospital after stabbing at New Westminster’s Columbia SkyTrain Station

Read next: Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’ set

Despite a search, investigators have not been able to find anyone matching the description, but say the suspect may have spent some time in and around the Shops at New West before the assault.

Click to play video: 'One dead after a stabbing in Nanaimo'
One dead after a stabbing in Nanaimo
Related News
New WestminsterNew Westminster Policemetro vancouver transit policeNew WestNew Westminster stabbingNew Westminster StationThe Shopsthe shops stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers