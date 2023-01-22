Oilers beat reeling Vancouver Canucks 4-2 for 6th straight victory

See more sharing options

The surging Edmonton Oilers beat the reeling Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists to set a career high in points. Hyman has 56 points with 24 goals and 32 assists. He had 54 points last season.

The Canucks lost their third game in four nights and are 1-9-0 in their last 10.

Chants of “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There it is)” echoed around Rogers Arena in recognition of Canucks’ coach Bruce Boudreau, who was expected to be fired in the coming days.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored and had two assists for Edmonton, Connor McDavid had his 40th goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl scored his 28th goal.

Stuart Skinner made 27 saves to help the Oilers improve to 27-18-3, while Vancouver’s Spencer Martin made 25 saves.

Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes had two assists.

2:06 Push grows for Canucks Ring honour for Gino Odjick

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Host Columbus on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.