Evacuations after overnight fire in Toronto

An overnight fire has left six in Toronto relying on emergency management to find them housing.

Officials with Toronto Fire told Global News a fire was reported in the Miller Street and Davenport Road area around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Capt. Bill Papaconstantinou said the fire began in the basement and spread to the roof and the walls before firefighters were able to knock it down. Smoke also went into the home next door.

A total of five people were evacuated from the neighbouring house and six from the house with the fire.

The neighbours will be allowed back into their homes Sunday, while the other six will be housed by emergency management, Papaconstantinou said.

No injuries were reported.