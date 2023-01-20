Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations names new grand chief

Send this page to someone via email

Chief Leonard Standingontheroad was appointed Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations Friday.

Standingontheroad, who is also Chief of Montana First Nation, replaces Chief George Arcand Jr.

“It is a great honour,” said Standingontheroad.

“I have always been passionate about upholding our rights as Treaty People.”

The Grand Chief of the Confederacy is a spokesperson for the First Nations it represents and helps to ensure the terms, spirit and intent of Treaty Six are honoured and respected, according to news release announcing the appointment.

Standingontheroad said he will focus on health, education and economic development during his tenure. He will also look to build a stronger relationship between the Confederacy and the Assembly of First Nations, he said.

He said he will keep working in the areas of addictions, early childhood education and economic development in central Alberta.

The confederacy was formed 30 years ago with the goal of being a united political voice representing First Nations who have signed on to Treaty Six.