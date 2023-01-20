Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested for early morning Peterborough business break-in: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 3:56 pm
Peterborough police arrested three people following a business break-in early on Jan. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested three people following a business break-in early on Jan. 20, 2023. Peterborough Police Service

A Cobourg, Ont., man and two Peterborough teens are facing break-and-enter charges following an incident at a Peterborough east-end business early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a business in the area of Ashburnham Drive and Lansdowne Street East.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested in connection with 2 break-ins at same business, police say

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

Officers searched around the business and located a hole cut into the fencing and footprints in the snow.

Other officers located three young males matching the description given by witnesses. During the arrest, police located a pair of shears.

Trending Now

A Cobourg man, 19, and two Peterborough boys, ages 14 and 16, were arrested and each was charged with breaking into and entering a place with intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief that destroys or damages property.

Story continues below advertisement

The teens were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.

The man was also charged with possession of break-in instruments and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 16.

Click to play video: 'Sitting down with Peterborough’s new police chief'
Sitting down with Peterborough’s new police chief
Peterborough Police ServiceBreak And EnterPeterborough crimeBreak Inbusiness break inPeterborough Break InAshburnham DriveLansdowne Street East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers