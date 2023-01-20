3 arrested for early morning Peterborough business break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man and two Peterborough teens are facing break-and-enter charges following an incident at a Peterborough east-end business early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a business in the area of Ashburnham Drive and Lansdowne Street East.

Officers searched around the business and located a hole cut into the fencing and footprints in the snow.

Other officers located three young males matching the description given by witnesses. During the arrest, police located a pair of shears.

A Cobourg man, 19, and two Peterborough boys, ages 14 and 16, were arrested and each was charged with breaking into and entering a place with intent to commit an indictable offence and mischief that destroys or damages property.

The teens were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.

The man was also charged with possession of break-in instruments and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 16.