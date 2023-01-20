Menu

Crime

Judge acquits RCMP officer who punched man at a bar in northern Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 1:26 pm
A Manitoba judge has acquitted an RCMP officer who punched a man while leaving a bar in Thompson, Man. View image in full screen
A Manitoba judge has acquitted an RCMP officer who punched a man while leaving a bar in Thompson, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A judge has acquitted an RCMP officer who punched a man while leaving a bar in northern Manitoba

Court of King’s Bench Justice David Kroft says the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the force used by Const. Jeremiah Dumont-Fontaine was unjustified.

The officer was called to the bar in Thompson, Man., in June 2019 by staff who said a man was causing a disturbance.

Court was told the officer escorted Brian Halcrow outside, Halcrow threw his baseball cap at the officer, and the officer responded by punching Halcrow in the head and causing a severe cut.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit took on the case and Dumont-Fontaine was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs raised concerns about the case, saying it was the latest in a series involving Indigenous people being mistreated by police.

Halcrow was charged with assault and causing a disturbance, and took his own life several months later.

AssaultManitoba RCMPThompsonIIUManitoba courtsManitoba IIUBrian HalcrowJeremiah Dumont-FontaineManitoba's Independent Investigation Unit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

