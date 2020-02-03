Menu

Woman dies in custody of Thompson, Man. RCMP, IIU investigating

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 5:33 pm
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in police custody in Thompson over the weekend.
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in police custody in Thompson over the weekend. File / Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died in the custody of police in Thompson, Man. over the weekend.

In a release Monday, the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba says Thompson RCMP arrested the woman after being called to the report of an intoxicated person Saturday night.

After being medically cleared, the woman was put into a cell at the Thompson RCMP detachment around 8:15 p.m., according to the IIU.

READ MORE: IIU investigating after woman’s arm broken during Winnipeg arrest

In their report to the IIU, Thompson police say the woman was found to be conscious and breathing when they checked on her at 10:49 p.m., but was unresponsive when checked again at 11:08 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead by responding emergency crews and police reported the death to the IIU Sunday.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

As this case involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that may help the investigation is asked to call investigators at 1-844-667-6060.

