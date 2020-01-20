Menu

IIU investigating after woman’s arm broken during Winnipeg arrest

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 6:08 pm
Winnipeg police
The Independent Investigations Unit is investigating after a woman was injured during her arrest by Winnipeg police Saturday. Jeremy Desrochers / Global News / File

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman suffered a broken arm while being taken into custody by Winnipeg police on the weekend.

The 19-year-old woman was arrested after police responded to a report of a woman in distress in the 2600 block of Pembina Highway shortly before midnight Saturday.

Police told the Independent Investigations Unit the woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, became uncooperative and resisted when officers tried to take her into custody.

READ MORE: IIU clears Winnipeg police officer in suspect’s fatal shooting

After she was handcuffed the woman told police she had soreness in her left arm. She was taken to hospital where she was treated for fractures to her arm.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Winnipeg police say man confessed to killing family member in homicide
Winnipeg police say man confessed to killing family member in homicide
