‘It’s almost a 2-person job’: Vernon man invents elevator for e-bikes to make sport more accessible

E-bikes have become a popular way to go on an adventure in the Okanagan and a Vernon man has come up with a way to make taking them to trails throughout the valley that much easier.

“I do a lot of biking myself and I just noticed everywhere I go I am watching people load their heavy bikes onto a stationary bike rack and everyone is struggling,” said Sean Hannigan, creator of the Lift Caddy.

“It’s almost a two-person job.”

When Hannigan sees a problem, he likes to find a solution, That’s where he came up with a way to lift heavy e-bikes to help prevent injuries.

“I thought there’s got to be a simpler place to do it and a safer way to do it,” said Hannigan.

“So, in the middle of the night, I came up with this idea: it’s like an electric elevator but for bicycles.”

To install the Lift Caddy, all you need is a hitch on the back of your vehicle and an electric trailer light housing. Hannigan designed his invention to be attachable to already existing bike racks to make it even easier for people to use.

E-bikes can weigh anywhere between 40 and 80 pounds and are a popular option in the Okanagan for anyone looking for a little boost.

The electric elevator for bikes and e-bikes will be rolled out and available to buy this week. More information is available at liftcaddy.ca.