Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Rider of e-bike dies after crash with van in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 11:05 am
The fatal collision occurred between an e-bike rider and a van. View image in full screen
The fatal collision occurred between an e-bike rider and a van. Global News

A man has died following a crash between an electric bike and a van in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the scene of a collision in the Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway area at around 9:02 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Man with life-threatening injuries after downtown Toronto scooter crash: police

Police said an e-bike and a van were involved in the collision, with the male e-bike rider rushed to hospital. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 40s to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

In an update, Toronto police confirmed the man had died in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTPS tagToronto Collision tagWilson Avenue taggta crash tagElectric Bike tage-bike crash tagCornelius Parkway tage-bike death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers