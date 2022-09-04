Rider of e-bike dies after crash with van in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died following a crash between an electric bike and a van in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the scene of a collision in the Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway area at around 9:02 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said an e-bike and a van were involved in the collision, with the male e-bike rider rushed to hospital. Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 40s to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

In an update, Toronto police confirmed the man had died in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

