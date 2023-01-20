Battery metals and industrials help lead S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

Canada’s main stock index was up in early morning trading amid broad-based gains led by the battery metals and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.24 points at 20,431.68.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.23 points at 33,171.79. The S&P 500 index was up 30.57 points at 3,929.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 138.67 points at 10,990.94.
Read more: Sales at grocery stores fell in November as food costs soared
Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.56 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude oil contract was up 11 cents at US$80.72 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$3.36 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$3.70 at US$1,927.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$4.26 a pound.
Comments