Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Battery metals and industrials help lead S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'U.S. hitting debt ceiling could destabilize global economy'
U.S. hitting debt ceiling could destabilize global economy
WATCH ABOVE: The American government has hit its limit of how much money it can borrow, and that could have ripple effects around the globe. Jackson Proskow looks at Washington's staggering amount of debt, how lawmakers could avoid hitting the debt ceiling, and the politics of it all.

Canada’s main stock index was up in early morning trading amid broad-based gains led by the battery metals and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.24 points at 20,431.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.23 points at 33,171.79. The S&P 500 index was up 30.57 points at 3,929.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 138.67 points at 10,990.94.

Trending Now

Read more: Sales at grocery stores fell in November as food costs soared

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.56 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was up 11 cents at US$80.72 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$3.36 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was up US$3.70 at US$1,927.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$4.26 a pound.

TorontoCanadaEconomyTSXCanada economystock marketToronto Stock ExchangeS&P/TSX composite indexS&P/TSX composite
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers