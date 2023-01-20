Menu

Crime

1 person hospitalized after collision with vehicle in London, Ont.

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 11:34 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in London sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West around 6:20 a.m.

Middlesex-London Paramedic Services transported the pedestrian to the hospital with what police called serious injuries.

Multi-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. sends 2 to hospital, police say

How thieves stole a Toronto condo in 'total title fraud', selling it for $970,000

The London Fire Department was also at the scene with London police.

The investigation has been assigned to the traffic management unit.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as the Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West intersection was still closed to motor traffic as of 11:20 a.m.

