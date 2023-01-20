1 person hospitalized after collision with vehicle in London, Ont.

A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in London sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning.
Police say they were called to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West around 6:20 a.m.
Middlesex-London Paramedic Services transported the pedestrian to the hospital with what police called serious injuries.
The London Fire Department was also at the scene with London police.
The investigation has been assigned to the traffic management unit.
Police asked the public to avoid the area as the Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West intersection was still closed to motor traffic as of 11:20 a.m.
