‘Targetted’ home invasion in Cambridge under investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a home invasion took place in Cambridge on Wednesday night.
According to a release, two men with a gun forced their way into a home near West River Road and Culham Drive at around 7 p.m.
Police say there were three people at the residence at the time of the incident. None of them reported injuries to police.
The release says that officers believe this was a targeted incident.
There was no mention of what the suspects were after or if they made off with any items.
Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
