Crime

‘Targetted’ home invasion in Cambridge under investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 10:20 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a home invasion took place in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

According to a release, two men with a gun forced their way into a home near West River Road and Culham Drive at around 7 p.m.

Police say there were three people at the residence at the time of the incident. None of them reported injuries to police.

The release says that officers believe this was a targeted incident.

There was no mention of what the suspects were after or if they made off with any items.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge home invasionCulham Drive CambridgeWest River Road Cambridge
