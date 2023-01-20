‘Targetted’ home invasion in Cambridge under investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a home invasion took place in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

According to a release, two men with a gun forced their way into a home near West River Road and Culham Drive at around 7 p.m.

Police say there were three people at the residence at the time of the incident. None of them reported injuries to police.

The release says that officers believe this was a targeted incident.

There was no mention of what the suspects were after or if they made off with any items.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.