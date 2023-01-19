Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for ‘suspicious’ man in Cambridge after girls followed in park

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 3:11 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a “suspicious” man after three girls said they were followed in a Cambridge Park on Thursday night.

The girls said a stranger followed them through Churchill Park at around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: 2 more people arrested in Waterloo Region after attempted grandparent scams: police

Read next: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

The trio found shelter in a nearby community centre before they called the police.

Trending Now

Police are describing the man as 30 to 50 years of age, with a dark beard. He was said to be wearing a yellow rain jacket, dark pants, a hat and a backpack with green reflectors. The man was also walking with a bike.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cruiser struck by vehicle as man attempts to evade police in Cambridge

Read next: Prince William’s popularity drops in U.K. as Harry becomes favourite royal in U.S.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge suspicious manChurchill Park Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers