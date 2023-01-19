Police looking for ‘suspicious’ man in Cambridge after girls followed in park

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for a “suspicious” man after three girls said they were followed in a Cambridge Park on Thursday night.
The girls said a stranger followed them through Churchill Park at around 5:30 p.m.
The trio found shelter in a nearby community centre before they called the police.
Police are describing the man as 30 to 50 years of age, with a dark beard. He was said to be wearing a yellow rain jacket, dark pants, a hat and a backpack with green reflectors. The man was also walking with a bike.
No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
