Saskatchewan woman arrested, charged following sexual exploitation investigation

Police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old woman from the RM of Francis, Sask., following a sexual exploitation investigation involving a male youth.

According to a media release, the Indian Head RCMP received a report in mid-October, 2022, of inappropriate online communication between Stacy Duke and the male youth.

“The victim was identified as a student within Prairie Valley School District. The suspect was an education assistant at Vibank Regional School, also within Prairie Valley School District, at the time the offence allegedly occurred and is no longer employed there,” police stated.

“As a result of continued investigation, a second male youth/student victim was identified within Prairie Valley School District.”

As the investigation went on, police determined there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone wishing to make a report to police to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or police service.

Indian Head RCMP can be contacted at 306-695-5200 or 310-RCMP.

On Jan. 16, 2023, Duke was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child and two counts of luring a child.

Police stated she will appear in Indian Head Provincial Court on March 7, 2023, and are asking for privacy for the victims during this time.