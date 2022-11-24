Selwyn Township man arrested for child pornography, luring: Peterborough County OPP

See more sharing options

A Selwyn Township, Ont., man faces child pornography and luring charges following an investigation.

As part of an investigation, members of the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit and Peterborough County officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Thursday.

Police say multiple electronic devices were seized for analysis. One person was also arrested.

Thomas Christopher Cavanagh, 46, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of luring a child for a sexual purpose and one count each of transmitting sexually explicit material to a child, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography

He was held in custody was scheduled to make a court appearance later Thursday.

