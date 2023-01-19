Medicine Hat man charged with kidnapping after woman says she was held in vehicle against her will

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after a woman reported being held against her will in a vehicle in the Medicine Hat area.

The Medicine Hat Police Service said officers responded to a call from a woman on Jan. 14. She reported that she had been “confined to a vehicle” that was being driven to a secluded area against her will.

“The woman was able to exit the vehicle she was travelling in with the accused as it slowed, on Saamis Drive near 23rd Street N.W.,” police said. “Upon receiving the (911) call, officers immediately responded and located her walking in the same area.

“Based on the information provided by the woman, a suspect vehicle and the male accused were located a short time later.”

Police said investigators believe the incident unfolded after the woman responded to a social media post requesting house-cleaning services. They said the woman arranged to be picked up by the man she accused of holding her against her will.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators do not believe the woman or the accused knew one another.

Lester Landry of Medicine Hat has been charged with one count of kidnapping. He was released from police custody on the condition he not make contact with the woman.

Global News contacted Landry, an advocate for people living with disabilities, for comment on the charge. He indicated that he disputes the allegations made against him.

In October, Landry was featured in a Global News report looking at how poverty is spurring some Canadians with disabilities to consider applying for medically-assisted deaths.

Landry is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.