Canada

10 malamute-cross dogs rescued from remote northern B.C. property

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 4:51 pm
Click to play video: '10 Malamute cross dogs rescued in Northern BC'
10 Malamute cross dogs rescued in Northern BC
The SPCA says it had to get creative to rescue 10 malamute cross dogs from a remote property in Northern B.C. The dogs were left outside without food or water when their guardian was hospitalized and had no one else to care for them. They were tethered more than two hours north of Fort St. John.

The BC SPCA says it has rescued 10 malamute/husky cross dogs from a northern B.C. property, after their owner was hospitalized.

Animal protection officers were recently notified of the dogs’ situation, and attended the property more than two hours north of Fort St. John, B.C., where they found the animals without food or water.

“Access to the property is about 150 metres from a main road and the dogs were kept tethered outdoors further in on the property,” BC SPCA senior protection and stakeholder relations officer Elieen Drever said in a media release.

“When the dogs saw our officers approaching they began barking frantically — they were so excited to see people.”

Click to play video: 'SPCA seizes 15 emaciated dogs from B.C. property'
SPCA seizes 15 emaciated dogs from B.C. property

Officers provided an initial health inspection and provided the dogs with food and water on site.

Drever said the dogs “settled right down” and became calm and friendly after being fed.

The SPCA was subsequently able to contact the dogs’ guardian, who was in in an Edmonton hospital, and said he asked to surrender the animals, as he wasn’t sure when he would be able to return home.

The organization was able to charter a cargo plane to transport six of the dogs to Prince George, while four were transported by ground vehicles.

“The dogs are in good health overall and appear quite friendly,” says Drever. “We’re just relieved that we were able to get them off that remote property and somewhere safe and warm where they will receive the ongoing care and attention that they need.”

The BC SPCA is appealing for donations to help with the dogs’ care, along with the other animals it supports province-wide.

SPCABC SPCAFort St JohnNorthern B.C.SPCA rescueSPCA donationsfort st john rescuemalamute huskymalamute rescue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

