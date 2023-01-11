Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Emaciated dogs, puppies seized from B.C. property

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 6:41 pm
Click to play video: 'SPCA seizes 15 emaciated dogs from B.C. property'
SPCA seizes 15 emaciated dogs from B.C. property
Watch: The BC SPCA says it seized 15 starving dogs from a property in the Interior this week. Among the 15 dogs were seven 10-week-old puppies.

WARNING: This story contains graphic images.

In a disturbing announcement, the BC SPCA says it seized more than a dozen starving dogs from a property in the Southern Interior this week.

According to the animal protection agency, the seizure happened in Clearwater, with two adult dogs being surrendered one day, then 13 being seized by the SPCA the next day.

Read more: BC SPCA says 63 neglected dogs removed from Fraser Valley property

Read next: Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation: ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’

The SPCA claims the individual was breeding and selling Cane Corso puppies for profit during the COVID pandemic.

“The condition of these animals was just horrific — many of them were extremely emaciated,” said Eileen Drever of the SPCA.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was one of the worst cases I have seen in my 42 years with the BC SPCA.”

13
‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Emaciated dogs, puppies seized from B.C. property - image View image in gallery mode
BC SPCA
23
‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Emaciated dogs, puppies seized from B.C. property - image View image in gallery mode
BC SPCA
33
One of two emaciated dogs that were surrendered to the SPCA this week. View image in gallery mode
One of two emaciated dogs that were surrendered to the SPCA this week. BC SCPA

All told, the SPCA said its animal protection officers seized seven puppies that were 10 weeks old and eight dogs under the age of three years.

It added that the dogs were rushed to medical treatment, and that three dogs are under intensive veterinary care due to their emaciated state.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BC SPCA brings back the Betty White Challenge fundraiser'
BC SPCA brings back the Betty White Challenge fundraiser

“Some of the dogs were kept outside all day, in sub-zero temperatures, with no shelter from the elements, no food and water bowls frozen over,” said Drever.

“The pens had compact snow and ice and no dry place for them to lay down. I don’t how much longer these poor dogs would have lasted.”

Drever says the puppies were kept indoors in a wire crate, but did not have access to food.

“There was evidence that at least three of the dogs had eaten parts of a blanket from the floor, desperate for anything to eat to try to stay alive,” said Drever.

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA seizes neglected puppies from North Okanagan property'
BC SPCA seizes neglected puppies from North Okanagan property

The SPCA added that some of the puppies also had wood splinters in their stools.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition to their medical needs, which will likely be significant due to their starvation, many of the dogs are extremely fearful and unsocialized and will need ongoing behavioural support before they are emotionally and psychologically healed,” said Drever.

The SPCA says its investigation continues and charges of animal cruelty are being recommended to Crown counsel in the case.

Read more: Family cat shot by arrow in north Edmonton prompts animal cruelty investigation: ‘Milo is a miracle’

Read next: Winter storm warning issued in southern Quebec, 40 cm of snow possible

“No animal should be subjected to this kind of suffering,” said Drever.

“We are so relieved that they are now warm and safe in our care and getting the nutrition and medical help they urgently need.”

For more about the BC SPCA, including how to donate, visit their website.

Click to play video: 'Demand up for pet food bank services in B.C.'
Demand up for pet food bank services in B.C.
Animal CrueltySPCABC Interiorsouthern interiorBC SPCAClearwaterDog BreederEmaciated dogsSPCA Seizes Emaciated DogsSPCA seizes 15 dogs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers