Canada

BC SPCA says 63 neglected dogs removed from Fraser Valley property

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 8:27 pm
BC SPCA seizes 63 dogs from property
The BC SPCA says the dogs were seized from the Fraser Valley, and that the animals were suffering from a range of medical and behavioural welfare concerns.

Sixty-three neglected dogs were removed from a property in the Fraser Valley, the BC SPCA announced on Thursday afternoon.

According to the animal protection agency, the dogs were seized from the Mission, B.C., area, and from an individual who claimed to be operating a rescue organization that wasn’t named.

The SPCA said the dogs were suffering from a range of medical and behavioural welfare concerns, and that they’re now being cared for at various SPCA locations.

Read more: 9 dogs, including 6 puppies, seized by SPCA from B.C. property

“The BC SPCA works closely with the many reputable rescue organizations that operate here in B.C., and we strongly support the work that they do,” said spokesperson Eileen Drever.

“However, in cases where an individual or group causes or allows animals to be in distress, we have to ensure that these animals are protected and receive the care that they urgently need.”

The SPCA said the dogs taken from the site were primarily small and medium-sized, and included a mix of breeds.

Drever claims the dogs were being kept in substandard conditions in a garage and various rooms inside the home.

BC SPCA wants you to remove your bird feeders, for now

“Some of the issues involved unsanitary conditions, overcrowding and high ammonia levels from urine,” said Drever.

The SPCA said the dogs will remain in protective custody while the investigation continues.

Global News has reached out for more information.

For more information about the SPCA, visit the organization’s website.

BC SPCA sees increased demand for its pet food bank
Lower MainlandSPCABC SPCAFraser ValleyMission63 dogs seizedSPCA seizes 63 dogsrescue organization
