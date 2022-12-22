9 dogs, including 6 puppies, seized by SPCA from B.C. property

Send this page to someone via email

Nine dogs, including six golden retriever puppies, were seized this week from a property in B.C.’s Interior, the BC SPCA says.

According to the animal welfare organization, the dogs were seized in the North Okanagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, after “being kept in substandard conditions and exposed to freezing temperatures.”

The SPCA says the other dogs seized were two adult golden retrievers and an Australian shepherd that’s pregnant.

“When our animal protection officers arrived in response to a complaint, they found dogs and puppies in a basement without heat or insulation,” said Eileen Drever of the BC SPCA.

“The puppies were shivering and huddled for warmth. They had no bedding except for a bit of dirty hay and there was a build-up of feces and puddles of urine throughout the enclosure.

“There was a small amount of dog food on the floor, but the only accessible water was dirty and in an unclean bowl.”

Drever added that the puppies’ enclosure had “numerous injurious objects” and that makeshift fencing was used to separate areas.

The SPCA said in another area of the basement, which was blocked off by plywood, they found the Australian shepherd, tethered by a chain to a wall, and two more golden retriever puppies that were also shivering in freezing temperatures.

“Outdoors, there was a shelter where dogs were being kept. Upon inspection of the shelter, it was observed that there was no bedding or insulation, and no cover from -24 C wind-chill factor,” the SPCA said in a press release.

“Again, there was a light sprinkling of alfalfa straw on the ground, but not enough to provide any bedding or insulation from the elements,” said Drever.

“Inside the shelter, multiple piles of feces were observed and there was no food or water accessible.”

The SPCA says the dogs and puppies were taken to a vet for examination, and that they aren’t available for adoption at this time.

For more about the BC SPCA, including how to donate, visit the organization’s website.