BC SPCA launches second annual Betty White Challenge fundraiser

Chapters of the SPCA across Canada have re-launched the Betty White Challenge, a fundraising campaign inspired by the late star’s love and dedication to animals.

Fans first began donating under the challenge banner after White’s death at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. The campaign lasted until Jan. 17 — what would have been her 100th birthday — and raked in millions around the world for the care and protection of animals.

It was a cause near and dear to White’s heart and the campaign raised more than $400,000 for the BC SPCA alone last year.

This year, the BC SPCA is once again encouraging the public to mark White’s 101st birthday with a donation to support urgent care for the critters it rescues.

Emma Michel, assistant manager of the Richmond BC SPCA animal centre, said funds will support new arrivals like Golden Girl, an English bulldog mix named in White’s honour.

“Golden Girl, or GG as we call her, came into our care when she was discovered by an RCMP officer. Not only was she limping on her right leg with a very weak left leg, her spine was visible and she had scabs across her body, hair loss and inflammation,” Michel said in a Monday news release.

“GG was also shivering and exhausted and her abdomen was hard and swollen.”

Golden Girl may need surgery on her left leg because of a missing femur head, the SPCA added. Meanwhile, she is receiving treatment for her skin issues and is on an eating program to help her gain weight.

“Now that she is feeling a little bit better we are seeing her sweet personality shine through,” said Michel. “It is so amazing to see her finally start to act like a puppy.”

White supported a variety of animal welfare and education organizations, including the Morris Animal Foundation, the American Humane Association, the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, and the African Wildlife Foundation.