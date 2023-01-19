Sunwing cancellations continue: 35 per cent of Saskatoon flights removed

Send this page to someone via email

Sunwing has announced that it will be cancelling approximately 35 per cent of its flights at the Saskatoon airport for the remainder of the winter schedule.

The move might not come as a surprise to many after the mass cancellations in January and the near-total abandonment of the Regina market. Sunwing said some of the new cancellations will be in effect as early as Feb. 5.

“Although the airport is disappointed by recent airline decisions to cancel some flights out of Saskatoon, we recognize the need to adapt to ever-changing realities to ensure the air carriers can fulfill their commitment to their guests,” said an email statement provided by the Saskatoon airport.

The cancellations will include weekly flights to Puerto Vallarta on Sundays effective Feb. 5, to Los Cabos on Thursdays effective Feb. 9, and to Mazatlán on Fridays effective Feb. 10, with the exception of Family Day weekend.

The Saskatoon airport said it is excited to welcome additional flights from WestJet and the introduction of Flair Airlines to fill the void left by other airlines.

“The airport continues to work with our valued airline partners to connect our community to the globe and expects to see many positive additions to air service in 2023 as the industry recovers and new opportunities arise,” read the statement.

Global News did not receive a comment from Sunwing about the cancellations before deadline.