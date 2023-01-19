Teen victim’s reports lead Winnipeg cops to suspect in indecent acts on bus

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a string of indecent acts on city buses.

Police said three incidents had taken place since November of last year — all on the same transit route.

In each case, a teenage girl was riding the bus and contacted police about what she witnessed. Police and transit officials were investigating based on a description and a surveillance image of the suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon, the victim boarded the same bus route and saw the same man, acting indecently again. She called police, who took the man into custody when the bus was stopped at Wellington Crescent and Academy Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The man has been charged with four counts of committing an indecent act and was released on Crown consent.