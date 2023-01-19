Menu

Crime

Teen victim’s reports lead Winnipeg cops to suspect in indecent acts on bus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 12:53 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit bus. Randall Paull/Global News

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a string of indecent acts on city buses.

Police said three incidents had taken place since November of last year — all on the same transit route.

In each case, a teenage girl was riding the bus and contacted police about what she witnessed. Police and transit officials were investigating based on a description and a surveillance image of the suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon, the victim boarded the same bus route and saw the same man, acting indecently again. She called police, who took the man into custody when the bus was stopped at Wellington Crescent and Academy Road.

The man has been charged with four counts of committing an indecent act and was released on Crown consent.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg TransitSex CrimesIndecent ActsWinnipeg sex crimesindecent acts on bus
