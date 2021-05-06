Menu

Crime

Alleged Winnipeg bus flasher charged with performing an indecent act, sexual assault

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 12:41 pm
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say a man performed an indecent act on a city bus and sexually assaulted two women at St. Vital Mall. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police say a man performed an indecent act on a city bus and sexually assaulted two women at St. Vital Mall. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say he performed an indecent act on a city bus and sexually assaulted two women at a local mall.

Detectives from the sex crimes unit began investing separate reports of sexual assault and indecent acts in April.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP charge 2 men in separate child sex exploitation investigations

They say a man committed an indecent act in from of a woman — and within eyesight of several other passengers — while travelling on a transit bus on April 4.

Click to play video: 'Behind the scenes with Winnipeg’s Counter Exploitation Unit' Behind the scenes with Winnipeg’s Counter Exploitation Unit
Behind the scenes with Winnipeg’s Counter Exploitation Unit – Mar 14, 2018

The same man grabbed the buttocks of two women shopping at St. Vital mall on April 20, police allege.

Read more: Man arrested after showing up armed at Winnipeg police HQ

Police say investigators were able to link all three incidents and a 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and performing an indecent act.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court, police say.

