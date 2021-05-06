Alleged Winnipeg bus flasher charged with performing an indecent act, sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say he performed an indecent act on a city bus and sexually assaulted two women at a local mall.

Detectives from the sex crimes unit began investing separate reports of sexual assault and indecent acts in April.

They say a man committed an indecent act in from of a woman — and within eyesight of several other passengers — while travelling on a transit bus on April 4.

The same man grabbed the buttocks of two women shopping at St. Vital mall on April 20, police allege.

Police say investigators were able to link all three incidents and a 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and performing an indecent act.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court, police say.