Canada

Montreal’s Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open by No. 4 Caroline Garcia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2023 9:40 am

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women’s singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday.

Garcia dominated with the serve, delivering 11 aces in a spirited match that lasted one hour and 52 minutes at Rod Laver Stadium.

The tournament’s fourth seed also converted two of three breakpoint opportunities, while Fernandez capitalized on just one of nine.

Read more: Auger-Aliassime digs deep for major comeback at Aussie Open

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election

The 20-year-old Montreal native is still scheduled to team with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. in women’s doubles play in Melbourne. The pair will meet Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia and China’s Zhang Shuai later today.

Also today, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and partner Giuliana Olmos, seeded third in women’s doubles, open their tournament against American Shelby Rogers and Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.

In men’s singles play, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the tournament’s sixth seed, is set to face No. 28 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in a third-round match, while No. 20 Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., meets No. 10 Hubert Hurkaczv of Poland

