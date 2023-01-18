‘Irreplaceable’: Vancouver family desperate to retrieve stolen items left by their late mom, wife

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver family still grieving the loss of their mother is now going through more pain after a thief ransacked their home while they were out of town.

The person stole personal items that Megan Roberts left for her young daughters. She died from aggressive cancer in 2021.

Her husband, Craig, told Global News that Megan left items for him and their children, including letters and jewelry.

“She used all of her time that she had left, as soon as she got sick and even before that, to really just devote herself to documenting this,” he said. “You know, preparing these little messages and these keepsakes.”

The family kept the items in their Vancouver home.

However, early Saturday morning, someone broke into their home, went through the entire house and took all of their sentimental keepsakes with them.

“This is really scary for anyone but the really unsettling part of this is that we realize, you know, he was upstairs for three and a half hours,” Craig said.

During that time, the alarm motion sensors went off and Craig called his neighbours to check it out.

One of the neighbours went up to knock on the door and the suspect actually answered and told the neighbour the homeowner would be home later.

The neighbour then called the police but the suspect took off.

The thief ended up stealing the children’s jewelry, the couple’s wedding bands, Megan’s Harvard ID card and even the couple’s will.

“These irreplaceable items for us, these personal items. that’s the real kick, that’s the hardest part is the violation of that,” Craig said.

The family is hoping someone recognizes the items and helps return them.

Anyone with information about them can email the family and Craig said there will be no questions asked.

Do you recognize any of these items?

View image in full screen Do you recognize any of these items stolen from a Vancouver home?. Submitted via the family

The family is very private and wanted to stay that way but Craig said he knew he had to speak out when he saw how hard the theft affected his children.

“My daughter just broke down and was sobbing and I, at that point, I thought to myself, ‘I have to try. We have to try to get some of this stuff.'”