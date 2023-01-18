Menu

Canada

Millennium Library reopening Monday with security measures

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 5:29 pm
The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg . View image in full screen
The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg . Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

The Millennium Library is reopening on Monday after the homicide of Tyree Cayer, 28, left staff traumatized and afraid to go back to their jobs.

“There will be a controlled entrance into the library, with stanchions, a walk-through metal detector, and an increased security presence,” the city said in a release.

The city says two Winnipeg police officers will also be on-site during the library’s operating hours along with four extra security guards.

“Millennium Library is an important community facility that draws people downtown to discover, learn, create, and connect,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

There will also be two Community Safety Hosts instead of one, who are trained in safety strategies and trauma-informed approaches.

Story continues below advertisement

Downtown Community Safety Partnership is also committing to conducting extra patrols around the library.

Community Connections, a space in the lobby of the Millennium Library, remains closed but staff will still be available to help those in need of social services.

The City says more changes could be coming as it waits on recommendations from a third-party risk and security audit of the facility.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

