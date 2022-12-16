No reopening date set for Winnipeg’s Millennium Library following homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Millennium Library will remain closed indefinitely following a man’s stabbing death, the city says.

Tyree Cayer, 28, was killed after what police have called a verbal dispute escalated into a physical assault at the Donald Street library Sunday.

The city had said the library would close for at least a week while new safety options for staff and patrons were looked at, but on Friday a spokesperson said it will remain closed Monday and “no reopening date has been established.”

“On-hold material, due dates, and expiring memberships at Millennium have been extended. Material checked out from Millennium can be returned to any other branch. Library card holders can also access services 24/7 online,” the city said in a short statement to Global News.

There was no official word on what if any changes for safety are planned at the library.

The library had implemented security procedures — including checking patrons’ bags for weapons, alcohol and other prohibited items — in 2019, but the measures were eventually phased out following protests.

Four teenage boys have been charged in Cayer’s death.

Three teens aged 14, 15, and 16 have each been charged with manslaughter. Another 14-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges.