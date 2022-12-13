Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library on Sunday afternoon.

Tyree Cayer, 28, was killed after what police are calling a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical assault.

Police found Cayer with serious injuries around 4:40 p.m., and despite emergency medical care, he died in hospital.

Three teens have been arrested and remain in custody.

A 14-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, while two others, 15 and 16, each face a manslaughter charge.

Police said they expect further arrests as the investigation continues.

