Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library on Sunday afternoon.
Tyree Cayer, 28, was killed after what police are calling a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical assault.
Police found Cayer with serious injuries around 4:40 p.m., and despite emergency medical care, he died in hospital.
Three teens have been arrested and remain in custody.
A 14-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, while two others, 15 and 16, each face a manslaughter charge.
Police said they expect further arrests as the investigation continues.
