Youths arrested in fatal downtown library stabbing, Winnipeg police say

Three youths have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.
Officers were called to the downtown library around 4:40 p.m., where they found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
Read more: Millennium Library in Winnipeg plans temporary floor closures for renovations
Read More
Homicide investigators are looking into the situation.
Trending Now
-
Canada’s health care facing ‘national crisis’ that can’t be solved by provinces: Singh
-
RCMP foreign interference investigators visit B.C. friendship society
Trending Now
Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents
Comments