Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youths arrested in fatal downtown library stabbing, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 12:52 pm
The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg . View image in full screen
The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg . Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Three youths have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the downtown library around 4:40 p.m., where they found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Millennium Library in Winnipeg plans temporary floor closures for renovations

Homicide investigators are looking into the situation.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents'
2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents

 

Advertisement
HomicideWinnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicidefatal stabbingmillennium library
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers