Youths arrested in fatal downtown library stabbing, Winnipeg police say

Three youths have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the downtown library around 4:40 p.m., where they found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are looking into the situation.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

