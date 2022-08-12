Millennium Library in Winnipeg plans temporary floor closures for renovations

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Winnipeg is temporarily closing each floor of the Millennium Library on a staggered basis for renovations, starting on Monday.

Each floor closure will last approximately four weeks, during which time a selection of material from the closed floor will be moved to an alternate floor. The library has four floors.

“The City is investing in renovations to improve this busy community hub for information and leisure and increase energy efficiency, two issues that Winnipeggers have identified as priorities,” said Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks, in a release.

The closures are required to replace over 100,000 square feet of carpet, install new energy-efficient LED lighting, and replace the service desk on the fourth floor.

Story continues below advertisement

All existing carpet will also be recycled or reclaimed for work in future projects.

“Small changes can add up to big improvements in the overall experience for Winnipeggers at the Millennium Library,” Rollins said.

The new LED lighting will contribute to an approximate 55 per cent reduction in facility energy use, and a 10.2-tonne reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Key services such as borrowing, returns, information services, and Community Connections will remain available throughout the project.

The $761,290 project is expected to be completed by late 2022.

0:47 Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city Economic Development Winnipeg unveils new branding for city – Jun 8, 2022