London, Ont. police seize $100,000 in drugs

Police in London, Ont., charged two women and one man Tuesday with multiple trafficking offences after drugs valued at more than $100,000 were discovered.

Police say members of LPS guns and gangs section with assistance from the emergency response unit, canine unit and uniformed division executed a warrant on a Cherryhill Place residence and a dwelling on York Street Tuesday.

Police seized 351 grams of fentanyl, 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1,992 Dilaudid pills, 68 hydromorphone pills, an undisclosed amount of cash and four digital scales.

The total drug value according to police is $105,276.

A man and woman were jointly charged with three offences of possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking – one each for fentanyl, methamphetamine and morphine.

The man was jointly charged a second time with the other woman, with the same offences, one each for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and morphine.

The three are expected to appear in London court on March 3.