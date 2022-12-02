Menu

Crime

$40K seized in London, Ont. drug bust

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 1:43 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after police say more than $40,000 worth of illicit drugs were seized early Friday.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, police responded to the 500-block of Admiral Drive after receiving a tip that a man was in possession of a firearm in the area.

A man was located inside a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot as officers learned that he was wanted on outstanding warrants and was arrested.

In searching the suspect, police seized 134.9 grams of suspected fentanyl, 11.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and 11.4 grams of suspected cocaine.

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at $42,967.

A firearm was not located.

A 32-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was scheduled to attend London court Friday.

