2 tickets sold in GTA take big prizes from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, including $60M jackpot

Two big prizes from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw have gone to tickets sold in the Greater Toronto Area.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Wednesday that the jackpot-winning ticket worth $60 million was sold somewhere in Richmond Hill.
A winning Encore ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brampton.
And two tickets that won $100,000 each on Encore were sold in London and on OLG.ca.
The next Lotto Max draw takes place on Friday and has a jackpot of an estimated $16 million.
Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw, according to the OLG website:
Main Draw: 01 02 05 06 16 30 45 Bonus 19
Maxmillions:
- 02 12 13 30 37 40 45
- 04 08 23 24 26 35 40
- 04 13 15 18 22 35 49
- 11 12 14 17 18 26 40
- 12 13 14 21 28 43 48
- 13 14 15 24 25 31 32
Encore: 2465998
