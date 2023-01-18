Menu

Canada

2 tickets sold in GTA take big prizes from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, including $60M jackpot

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 11:14 am
Two big prizes from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw have gone to tickets sold in the Greater Toronto Area.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Wednesday that the jackpot-winning ticket worth $60 million was sold somewhere in Richmond Hill.

A winning Encore ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brampton.

And two tickets that won $100,000 each on Encore were sold in London and on OLG.ca.

The next Lotto Max draw takes place on Friday and has a jackpot of an estimated $16 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw, according to the OLG website: 

Main Draw: 01 02 05 06 16 30 45 Bonus 19

Maxmillions: 

  • 02  12  13  30  37  40  45
  • 04  08  23  24  26  35  40
  • 04  13  15  18  22  35  49
  • 11  12  14  17  18  26  40
  • 12  13  14  21  28  43  48
  • 13  14  15  24  25  31  32

Encore: 2465998

