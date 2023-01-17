Kelowna, B.C. taxi driver assaulted, robbed early Tuesday

A Kelowna-area taxi driver is recovering after being assaulted by a passenger early Tuesday morning.
Police say the taxi driver picked up a man and drove them to Raymer Road and Riley Court area, as requested.
“Once arriving in the area (the customer) assaulted the driver by striking him with a weapon causing the taxi to drive into a fence,” RCMP said in a press release.
“The (man) then robbed the driver, exited and fled on foot.”
The driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked and there’s now been an arrest of the suspect in the assault.
