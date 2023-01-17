Menu

Crime

Kelowna, B.C. taxi driver assaulted, robbed early Tuesday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 1:23 pm
FILE. A taxi driver was assaulted Tuesday morning in Kelowna. View image in full screen
FILE. A taxi driver was assaulted Tuesday morning in Kelowna. Getty Images

A Kelowna-area taxi driver is recovering after being assaulted by a passenger early Tuesday morning.

Police say the taxi driver picked up a man and drove them to  Raymer Road and Riley Court area, as requested.

“Once arriving in the area (the customer)  assaulted the driver by striking him with a weapon causing the taxi to drive into a fence,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The (man) then robbed the driver, exited and fled on foot.”

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked and there’s now been an arrest of the suspect in the assault.

