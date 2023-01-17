Kelowna, B.C. taxi driver assaulted, robbed early Tuesday

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Kelowna-area taxi driver is recovering after being assaulted by a passenger early Tuesday morning.

Police say the taxi driver picked up a man and drove them to Raymer Road and Riley Court area, as requested.

“Once arriving in the area (the customer) assaulted the driver by striking him with a weapon causing the taxi to drive into a fence,” RCMP said in a press release.

1:47 Kelowna cab drivers voice frustrations over added airport user fee

“The (man) then robbed the driver, exited and fled on foot.”

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked and there’s now been an arrest of the suspect in the assault.