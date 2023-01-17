Cocaine, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Pickering, Ont., man is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:45 a.m., officers on general patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Park Street South.

Police say officers determined the driver was currently prohibited from driving. As a result, he was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of cocaine (98.3 grams), fentanyl (three grams), drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 45-year-old Pickering man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid, other drugs), and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and operation while prohibited.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1.