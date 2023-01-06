Menu

Crime

$1.1M in drugs seized in connection with fentanyl trafficking investigation in Durham Region

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 12:56 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Durham Regional Police say $1.1 million worth of drugs, several guns and cash have been seized in connection with a months-long fentanyl trafficking investigation.

Police said the drugs were seized as part of the force’s five-month drug investigation called Project ECONOLINE, which ran from June to October of 2022.

Officers said 30 search warrants were executed in the Greater Toronto area, and 44 people were arrested.

According to police, 149 charges were laid.

“During the duration of the investigation, investigators seized 2.7 kilograms of fentanyl, 693 grams of cocaine, 3.8 kilograms methamphetamine and quantities of prescription medications, all with an approximate total street value of $1.1 million,” police said in a news release.

Officers said four handguns, two long guns and more than $150,000 in cash was also seized.

“Project ECONOLINE has made a significant impact on the availability of fentanyl in areas experiencing high overdose rates,” police said ” These investigations into drug-trafficking and the arrests of those responsible have disrupted multiple smaller trafficking cells and deterred traffickers from dealing drugs within the Region of Durham.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

