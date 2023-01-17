SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors sign Wieskamp to second 10-day contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 11:55 am

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed Joe Wieskamp to a second 10-day contract.

The six-foot-six, 205-pound guard-forward appeared in one game with Toronto’s G League affiliate during his first 10-day contract with the Raptors.

He posted 19 points and seven rebounds in Raptors 905’s 122-119 win over Capital City on Jan. 9.

A native of Muscatine, Iowa, Wieskamp averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games with the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League this season.

Wieskamp was selected 41st overall by San Antonio in the 2021 NBA draft by San Antonio.

He appeared in 29 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

